PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 687 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $596,029. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $84.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.29. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.45.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.82%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

