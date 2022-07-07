Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases Shares of 2,069 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,599,903,000 after purchasing an additional 524,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,389,971,000 after buying an additional 117,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,268,000 after buying an additional 41,781 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,596,000 after buying an additional 152,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,218,000 after buying an additional 30,756 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.72.

NYSE:LH opened at $243.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $212.40 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.72 EPS for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

