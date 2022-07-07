AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Cut by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.04. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

