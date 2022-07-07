Mission Wealth Management LP Has $542,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $187.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.17 and a 200-day moving average of $194.05. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $175.69 and a 1-year high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

