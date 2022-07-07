Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $47.82 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $46.33 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.02.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

