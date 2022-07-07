Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Guardant Health by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,558 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $2,902,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 821.5% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 274.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on GH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.73.

Shares of GH opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $133.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average of $61.32.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 107.20%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

About Guardant Health (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.