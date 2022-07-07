Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

SPYX stock opened at $93.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.31. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $118.99.

