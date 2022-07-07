Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.
SPYX stock opened at $93.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.31. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $118.99.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX)
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.