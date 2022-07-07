Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys 296 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 129.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $150.81 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $139.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.