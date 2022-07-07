Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 69,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after purchasing an additional 44,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 37,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after purchasing an additional 30,589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $138.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.95 and a 200 day moving average of $150.69. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

