Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys 110 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in AON by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AON by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in AON by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $1,820,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $279.61 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $223.19 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.26. The stock has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.98.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

