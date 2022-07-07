Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 8,844 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS opened at $100.60 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.43 and a 52-week high of $142.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

