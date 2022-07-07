Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 248 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $382.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $179.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $395.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.33. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.