iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXUS. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $249,279,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 428.2% during the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,929,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,829,000 after buying an additional 2,375,000 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,487,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 367.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,056,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,926,000 after buying an additional 830,468 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,781,000.

NASDAQ IXUS opened at $55.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average of $64.89. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $55.18 and a 1 year high of $74.97.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.948 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

