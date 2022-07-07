Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,838 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €118.00 ($122.92) to €119.00 ($123.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($83.33) to €85.00 ($88.54) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($93.75) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($100.00) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.83.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $50.04 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $1.7968 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.78%.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

