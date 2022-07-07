Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 460.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $391.69 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.96.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $642.68.

Lam Research Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.