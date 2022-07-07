Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,193 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

