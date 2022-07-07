Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $260.04 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.40 and a 200 day moving average of $274.37.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.07.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

