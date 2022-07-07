Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 208.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Account Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $2,715,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $178.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,356 shares of company stock worth $1,447,341 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

