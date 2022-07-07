Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 8,976 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,601 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 47,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,894 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.

Shares of TPR opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

