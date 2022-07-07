Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,356 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 726.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNCL. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 491.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,616 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 82,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 43,728 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.22. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $59.39.

