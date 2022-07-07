Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 18,143 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,143 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAS opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.90. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

