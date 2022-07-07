Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 266 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 648.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,067,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $209.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $131.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.68.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

