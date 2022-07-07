Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Increases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,729,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 162,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TSN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $85.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.67 and a 200 day moving average of $89.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

About Tyson Foods (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.