Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 257 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $198.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.11 and its 200-day moving average is $211.66. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $235.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.