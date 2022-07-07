EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG opened at $100.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.40.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

