Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,471 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,650,000 after buying an additional 722,146 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,936,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,910,000 after buying an additional 567,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,800,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,785,000 after acquiring an additional 764,480 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.75.

NYSE:WCN opened at $126.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.03. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

