Pendal Group Ltd Buys Shares of 28,835 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 28,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 19.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VLO opened at $101.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $146.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.73) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.46.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

