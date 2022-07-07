Meritage Portfolio Management Buys New Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 108,557 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Synovus Financial to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

NYSE:SNV opened at $36.51 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

