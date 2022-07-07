Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 20,724 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 200.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,047 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $100.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.