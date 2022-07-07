Transform Wealth LLC Sells 10,827 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,827 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,010,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,762,000 after acquiring an additional 116,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,155,000 after acquiring an additional 378,526 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,042,000 after acquiring an additional 44,876 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,348,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,632,000 after acquiring an additional 39,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,245,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,317,000 after acquiring an additional 77,239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI opened at $119.61 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $132.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

