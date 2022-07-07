Pendal Group Ltd Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $85.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day moving average is $89.94.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 16.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

