Transform Wealth LLC Buys 1,482 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,903 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,721,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $55.64 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average of $59.78.

