Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $236.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.29.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

