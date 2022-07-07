KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $783,509,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,160,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,716,000 after purchasing an additional 257,263 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,956,000.

Shares of KKR opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.57.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.86.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

