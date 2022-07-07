Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $27,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 137.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth about $1,834,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.2% during the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 246,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 30,948 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

NYSE:HCC opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.04. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $42.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.39.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $378.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.66 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.90%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,545 shares in the company, valued at $222,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCC. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

About Warrior Met Coal (Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.