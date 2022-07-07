The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 266,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,104 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $22,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $63.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.55.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

