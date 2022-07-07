Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $999,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $645,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 65,002 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167,701 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

NYSE:VZ opened at $51.51 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.84. The company has a market cap of $216.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,176. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

