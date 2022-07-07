iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $47.98 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01.

