Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $38.67 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 759,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 283,314 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.5% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $38,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,334,176 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.