Oak Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,479 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,334,176 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

VZ stock opened at $51.51 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $216.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

