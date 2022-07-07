Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 1,205 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,851 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 759,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,670,000 after acquiring an additional 283,314 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 16,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 283,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 51,250 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $51.51 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $216.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,176. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

