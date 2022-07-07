PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 398 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $146.05 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.42 and its 200 day moving average is $153.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $350.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

