Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Buys New Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

NYSE:NEM opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.34. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

