Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys 431 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 104.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Fastenal by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fastenal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,563 shares of company stock worth $182,773 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $50.42 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

