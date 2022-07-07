Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys 106 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Nasdaq by 24.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 688,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Nasdaq by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 41,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,440,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $156.79 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.31 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.95 and its 200-day moving average is $170.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

