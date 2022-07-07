Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires 531 Shares of iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:EAOA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:EAOA – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

EAOA stock opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20. iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $35.01.

