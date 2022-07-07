Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 317 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $185.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of -235.34 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.52.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,518 shares of company stock worth $22,257,456 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

