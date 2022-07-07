Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys 115 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 118.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $275.00 to $253.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.78.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $233.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.05. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $228.83 and a one year high of $332.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.