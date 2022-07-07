Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of ODP by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 39,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ODP by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of ODP by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 26,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ODP by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in ODP by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.53. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $48.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

