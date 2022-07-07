Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 741 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,010.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th.

NYSE:NFG opened at $64.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average of $66.47. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The business had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $2,976,722.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,817,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

